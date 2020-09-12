Ministry of National Security to continue pilot phase of TTMS in Mandeville

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— The Ministry of National Security says it will be continuing its pilot phase of the Handheld Traffic Ticketing Management System (TTMS) in Mandeville, Manchester.

Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang said that a total of 100 mobile devices will be used during the pilot phase to test and ensure the equipment's durability and effectiveness.

“Once the pilot is complete and once we are satisfied that the equipment is robust enough to be handled by the police, we will then procure sufficient devices for traffic police at the Public Safety and Traffic Branches islandwide,” he said.

Commanding Officer for the Manchester Police Division, Superintendent Gary Francis, on Friday, said the system will help the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) improve ethical conduct and enhance day- to-day operations.

“The operations of the JCF will improve immensely with the increased use of technology. It will improve efficiency, the economy, effectiveness and even ethics within the organisation”, he said.

He added that the new system “reduces the time officers spend treating with tickets, giving them more time to do other things and to better serve citizens”.

Francis said that the handheld devices will eliminate manual record keeping, reduce paper use and the ticket book, by facilitating an ease of data retrieval while enhancing accountability.

“If a ticket is prepared and sent off, you can track it, because there are a number of mechanisms now in place to account for the officer identification, the current location and so on,” he noted.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Lloyd Darby, expressed confidence in the system even though it is fairly new to his team.

“Hopefully, the system will aid in reducing the likelihood of outstanding warrants which have become the 'norm'. If persons don't feel that when they commit offences, they will be swiftly brought to justice, then we won't have the order on our streets that we want and so we hope this is a step in the right direction of getting more compliance because of a better system”, he added.

The pilot phase of the TTMS began this month and is expected to span three months. According to Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Trevor McCurdy, the ministry's team lead on the transformation project, the pilot “will allow officers and other personnel who will use the TTMS, to be able to identify challenges that they may have and to suggest ways of improving the system with the aid of eGov Jamaica”.

On Friday afternoon, motorists were stopped along the Winston Jones Highway, where checks were made on outstanding warrants and unpaid tickets using the electronic ticketing solution.

Fredrico Plummer, one of the motorists who stopped and participated in the Ministry's Customer Experience Survey, said the electronic ticketing solution “is superb”.

“Everything is just pulled up instantaneously and I actually love that, because I would have been seated here waiting for a ticket to be written up. This method just pulls the information up within a moment's notice, so I can get on with my business. I find it much more preferable than the older system,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Monique Thomas, another motorist who was stopped along the highway, said “I think the new electronic system will work out a lot better”. She added that the new service will improve efficiency which will make policing better, “while being hassle free for citizens and I think it will be much more fair to us as motorists.”