Ministry of National Security welcomes new permanent secretary

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Economist and Deputy Financial Secretary at the Ministry of Finance and Public Service, Courtney Williams, has been appointed as the new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security and will succeed Dianne McIntosh, whose tenure ends today.

Williams will commence duties as Permanent Secretary effective tomorrow.

Williams began his public sector career in 1995, when he first served as senior fiscal economist in the Fiscal Policy Management Unit at the Ministry of Finance. He later became senior director in 2005 and served in that capacity for 11 years.

Since then, he has served as senior advisor to the executive director for Canada, Ireland and the Caribbean at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC. During this period, he represented Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines at the IMF's executive board, where he advocated for intensified financial and technical assistance from multilateral institutions to small states in a bid to strengthen resilience against natural disasters and the effects of climate.

In January of this year, he was promoted to deputy financial secretary, technical advisory coordination in the Ministry of Finance & the Public Service. In this capacity, he was responsible for the development and execution of Jamaica's most impactful socio-economic intervention package, the COVID-19 Allocation of Resources for Employees (CARE) Programme, which has benefitted close to 500,000 people.

Williams brings considerable financial policy and programme management skills to the ministry as it continues to build out the capacity and capability of Jamaica's security architecture. He succeeds McIntosh, who will take up duties as executive director for the newly created Citizens Security Plan (CSP) Secretariat.

The overall mandate of the CSP Secretariat is to ensure social intervention programmes are mainstreamed within the agencies and departments of Government for the transformation of select communities.