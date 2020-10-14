Ministry partners with UNICEF to tackle climate change impact on children

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Pearnel Charles Jr, commenced discussions with UNICEF Jamaica Friday to address the challenges and impact of climate change on children.

UNICEF Jamaica expressed great pleasure in starting this collaboration with the ministry which will address the challenges and impact of climate change on our children.

“Children and young people have contributed the least to the current climate change and environmental degradation, but they are the

most affected – and will continue facing the consequences. This undermines the rights of every child, particularly the most vulnerable and disadvantaged,” noted Mariko Kagoshima, UNICEF Jamaica

representative.

The partnership between the ministry and UNICEF is expected to advance the ongoing policy and programme review exercise to help ensure the integration of issues impacting young citizens.

UNICEF has also expressed its commitment to supporting the ministry's efforts to roll out the youth consultation on climate change and to get ideas from children on how to protect the environment.

Minister Pearnel Charles Jr emphasised the need for partnerships such as this as the country looks to strengthen its resilience in the fight against climate change. He added that “our children must remain at the centre of this climate change agenda."