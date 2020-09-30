Ministry providing workbooks for grades 5 and 6 students

KINGSTON, Jamaica - For the first time, the Ministry of Education will be providing workbooks for the upper primary level at grades five and six for the academic year 2020-2021.



This initiative will assist in alleviating the financial challenges being faced by parents during the COVID-19 pandemic, Education Minister Fayval Williams said today at a back-to-school virtual press conference.



Williams explained that under the National Textbook Loan Scheme and the Primary Textbook Programme, the ministry is providing educational resources to include electronic resources such as apps at a cost of approximately $626 million for the primary level, and $200 million for the secondary level.



For the 2020/2021 academic year, at the lower primary level (grades one to three), the usual workbooks are being provided for integrated studies and mathematics, she said.



Meanwhile, a blended and/or a phased approach is being used at the secondary level, and adequate resources including ebooks and other e-content will be provided for the various subject areas at a cost of approximately $200 million.



Ebooks are being procured for the new school year for science (grade nine); English language (grades seven to 11); and principles of business and principles of accounts (grades 10 & 11).