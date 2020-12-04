Ministry pushes 'Mask Up Before You Talk Up' campaign

PORTLAND, Jamaica— Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, recently took the streets of Portland to push the ministry's 'Mask Up Before You Talk Up' campaign.

The campaign, which is focused on getting members of the public to wear the protective gear during the upcoming festive season, is the latest component of the Government's response programme, aimed at curtailing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The minister was joined by Member of Parliament for Portland East, Ann-Marie Vaz, and health workers, to promote the ministry's message.

Speaking at the launch of the public education initiative in Sam Sharpe Square in St James on November 27, Dr Tufton said that mask-wearing will be critical during the Christmas period leading into the New Year, as there is expected to be an increase in movement with persons shopping and visitors coming into the island.

He encouraged Jamaicans to take personal responsibility by wearing a mask and not to engage in face-to-face dialogue with persons not wearing the item.