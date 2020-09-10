Ministry readjusting how COVID-19 patients are discharged

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Health and Wellness says there may be an increase in the number of COVID-19 recoveries over the coming days, as it readjusts how patients are discharged.

Speaking during the ministry's weekly COVID Conversations briefing this evening, national epidemiologist Dr Karen Webster Kerr said a patient will no longer need two negative COVID-19 tests before being discharged and classified as recovered.

“In the early part of the outbreak you had to have two consecutive negative swabs to be discharged. We have moved away from that because the science is showing that of these cases, after 10 or 14 days they are really dead particles,” she said.

“Once a person has done 14 days (quarantine) and at least three of those they don't have symptoms, then they can be discharged,” she added.

Jamaica today recorded two additional COVID-19 related deaths, 74 new cases, and 32 recoveries.