Ministry receives $2m worth of PPE from Jamaica's Chinese community
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of National Security has received over $2 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Chinese community in Jamaica to assist frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We appreciate this gesture as it will support the ministry's efforts to ensure that our frontline workers are protected as they seek to protect the community during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang.
Dr Chang was speaking during a handover ceremony at the ministry's Oxford Road offices yesterday.
“The Chinese community has contributed greatly by not only providing equipment but also by continuing to provide care packages and jobs to Jamaicans in need,” he added.
CEO of Pickapeppa Co Ltd and a representative of the Chinese community, Stephen Lyn Kee Chow, said the donation is a token of love for Jamaica.
“We hope that the equipment will help to protect and keep our security forces and health workers safe as they go about their daily tasks amidst the pandemic,” he said.
Lyn Kee Chow said the Chinese community would continue to do its part to assist in the fight against COVID-19.
