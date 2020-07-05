Ministry stats show over 6,000 in home quarantine

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A total 6,276 people were in home quarantine up to last night, Ministry of Health and Wellness statistics are showing, while 13 are in facility quarantine. One hundred and ten people are in home isolation, 11 in facility isolation, and 10 in step down facilities for isolation.

Testing numbers are currently at 26,002, with 253 new samples having been tested over the 24 hours ending Saturday evening. In addition to the 728 positives reported up to last night, there have been 25,213 negatives, with 61 results pending.

The ministry's clinical management summary released yesterday shows that 18 people are hospitalised, including suspected positive COVID-19 cases. One person is moderately ill.

There are 139 or 19 per cent active cases of COVID-19 currently under observation. Of the 728 confirmed positive cases, 213 are imported, 233 are contacts of confirmed cases, 39 are local transmission not epidemiologically linked, 236 are related to the Alorica workplace cluster in St Catherine, and seven are under investigation.

The total number of confirmed cases consists of more females than males — 411 of 56.5 per cent females, as opposed to 317 or 43.5 per cent males, with ages ranging from two months old to 87 years old.