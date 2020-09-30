Ministry to pay funeral expenses for 8-y-o found hanging

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, says the ministry will cover the funeral expenses for eight-year-old Naomi Jones who died at her home in Commodore, St Catherine on the weekend.

The eight-year-old was found hanging inside her family's home.

During a visit to the home yesterday, Williams expressed condolence and assured the family members that grief counsellors from the ministry will continue to work with them.

She said that the ministry's support team was activated immediately to “make sure that they are here in person, to support you”.

Williams said that the staff at the ministry was devastated by the eight-year-old's death.

“We consider the children in the education system to be our children. It touched our hearts, because we are parents as well,” she noted.

“It is not something that anyone would wish to happen to someone. Our children are precious, they are innocent, and as adults it is a special privilege that we have to take care of them and guide them,” she noted.

Principal of Linstead Primary and Junior High, Gloria Johnson, who was at the home, also pledged the full support of the school community.

She praised the stepfather of her late student, Howard Marshall, for the role he played in her life.

“The love, the attachment, everything that we would want from a male figure, he gave to the child, and the school is behind them,” the principal said.

Members of the ministry's counselling unit, personnel from the regional office, the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), and officials from the Linstead Primary and Junior High School also visited the family.