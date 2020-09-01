Culture ministry to release commemorative stamps for Miss Lou centenary

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange, has announced the release of commemorative postage stamps on September 7, as part of the celebration of the centenary of Louise Bennett-Coverley, “Miss Lou”.

“My ministry commissioned the Miss Lou commemorative stamps last year as one of the celebratory activities to mark her centenary with the issue of the stamps to take place on the 101st Anniversary of her birth, September 7, 2020.

“The Post and Telecommunications Department has informed me that the stamps will be released to the public through the postal system in denominations of $20, $50, $60 and $500,” said Grange

The issue of souvenir postage stamps is used to mark milestone achievements or to celebrate individuals who have excelled.

Among the commemorative stamps previously issued are for cricketer George Headley; Bob Marley; the Jamaica Team to the 2008 Beijing Olympics; the Jamaica Team to the London Olympics; and the Jamaica Team to the Rio Olympics.

“We are also in discussion about a commemorative stamp to mark Jamaica 60, our Diamond Jubilee Independence Anniversary in 2022,” Grange added.