Ministry warns establishments about spraying customers with unknown substances
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness says establishments that wish to offer sanitation options should use approved and labelled hand sanitizers.
The ministry also warned against the use of any mixture of chemicals.
The ministry said customers are to be advised of the chemicals or hand sanitizers used, and they are not to be denied entry on the basis of refusing to use unlabelled or unknown substances
For effective use, all hand sanitizers should contain a minimum of 62 per cent alcohol, the ministry noted.
The ministry added that establishments should also make facilities available where customers can wash their hands with soap and water.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy