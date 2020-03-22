Ministry warns establishments about spraying customers with unknown substances

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness says establishments that wish to offer sanitation options should use approved and labelled hand sanitizers.

The ministry also warned against the use of any mixture of chemicals.

The ministry said customers are to be advised of the chemicals or hand sanitizers used, and they are not to be denied entry on the basis of refusing to use unlabelled or unknown substances

For effective use, all hand sanitizers should contain a minimum of 62 per cent alcohol, the ministry noted.

The ministry added that establishments should also make facilities available where customers can wash their hands with soap and water.