Minor charged with shop breaking and larceny

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A minor has been charged with shop breaking and larceny following an incident along Georges Lane, Kingston on Friday, January 1, 2021.

Lawmen said that about 12:00am, the accused was seen by residents exiting a shop in the community, through a window.

The complainant was alerted, made checks and discovered that cash amounting to about $5,000 was missing.

The minor was later arrested and charged following an investigation.

His court date is being finalised.