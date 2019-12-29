Minor earthquake hits Haiti
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1, rocked sections of Haiti, early Saturday.
The US Geological Survey reports that shortly after 5:00 am (local time), the tremor was recorded 23 kilometres to the south-east of the community of Kenscoff – located at the south of here.
The epicentre of the earthquake was located at 18.33 latitude north and -72.104 longitude west, at a depth of 22.1 kilometres.
According to the Directorate of Civil Protection, there were no reports of damage or loss of life.
