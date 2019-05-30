Minor quake felt in three Caribbean countries

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 rattled three Caribbean islands during the early hours of Thursday, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, the Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI) has reported.

It said that the quake, which occurred at 4:38 (Trinidad time) was located Latitude: 15.10N, Longitude: 60.24W and at a depth of 10 kilometres (km).

It was felt 108 km north east of Fort-de-France, the capital of the French island of Martinique, 129 km east south east of Roseau in Dominica and 144 km north east of Castries, the St Lucian capital.