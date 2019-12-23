Miss Nigeria and Miss India to visit Jamaica in March 2020
KINGSTON, Jamaica —Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has announced that Miss World finalists from Nigeria and India have accepted the Government's invitation to visit Jamaica, following their enthusiastic display of support for the crowning of Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh as Miss World 2019.
The minister made the announcement during a lunch hosted for Singh and her family on Saturday at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston.
“I am very pleased to share that Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas and Miss India Suman Rao will come to Jamaica….the time we are looking at is the first week of March, 2020. We are very excited to welcome them to the island and show them our warm Jamaican hospitality,” said the minister.
Bartlett first announced that the Government of Jamaica would be extending invitations to the contestants during his remarks at the second annual Golden Tourism Day Awards held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre on December 15, 2019.
Speaking at the ceremony, the minister noted that the Government would make the necessary arrangements to host the beauty contestants, and will ensure that they “have the best vacation that they could hope for, in the best destination that they could ever think of, and to also make sure that Jamaica remains top of mind”.
The Golden Tourism Day Awards was organized by the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and the Ministry of Tourism. The gala event recognizes tourism workers who have given 50 years or more of service to the industry.
