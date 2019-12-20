Miss World is home!

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Miss World, Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh, is back home. Singh landed at the Norman Manley International Airport a short while ago. The 23-year-old made history last weekend by becoming the fourth Jamaican to claim the Miss World title. She follows in the footsteps of fellow Jamaicans Carole Joan Crawford who won in 1963, Cindy Breakspeare in 1976, and Lisa Hanna in 1993.

