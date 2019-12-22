Miss World returns to St Thomas

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — Miss World, Toni-Ann Singh arrived in Yallahs Square, St Thomas a short while ago.

Scores of residents from Yallahs and surrounding communities in St Thomas waited with bated breath all morning to see their Miss World.

As early as eight o'clock some residents adorned in Jamaican colours— black, green and gold—were waving the Jamaican flag and beaming with pride.

Kimberlyn Reid told OBSERVER ONLINE that she has been standing in the Square for more than two hours to see Singh.

“Me nah left till me see ar,” Reid exclaimed.

Racquel Porter