Miss World to be in Jamaica this weekend
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Newly crowned Miss World 2019, Jamaican Toni-Ann Singh, is to return to the island for a brief visit this weekend, organised by the Government of Jamaica.
She will arrive on Friday, December 20. She will be accompanied by Julia Morley, chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Miss World international organisation, event director of Miss World Stephen Morley, and her father Bradshaw Singh.
Culture minister Olivia Grange made the announcement moments ago at a press briefing at Jamaica House.
She said since Singh's remarkable victory, the Government has been in discussions with the Miss World organisation, and after several talks, Morley agreed to the visit, despite her packed schedule.
The culture minister outlined a series of public activities which she said the Government has organized to welcome Singh.
“It's a miracle that we have been able to get such swift action. It's been a Cinderella story,” the minister said.
Grange describes Singh as an exceptional ambassador for Jamaica who had represented her country ably throughout the competition.
“We know she will be phenomenal,” Grange said of Singh's reign.
The culture minister also stressed that Singh is 100 per cent Jamaican, and said she was making the point for the benefit of the foreign press.
Alphea Saunders
