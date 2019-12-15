Miss World win to positively impact destination Jamaica, says Bartlett
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett says Jamaican Toni- Ann Singh's victory at the Miss World pageant will have a positive impact on destination Jamaica.
In congratulating the newly crowned Miss World 2019, Bartlett said, "Toni-Ann has done us all proud and this victory is a culmination of a great year of success and global recognition for Jamaica."
Earlier this month, Jamaica was named the World's Leading Cruise Destination for 2019 at the World Travel Awards held in Muscat, Oman.
Jamaica was also awarded the Caribbean's Leading Cruise Destination, the Caribbean's Leading Cruise Port for the port of Ocho Rios, and the Caribbean's leading Home Port for the port of Montego Bay.
Singh won from a field of 114 contestants at the 69th edition of the pageant. This is the fourth time Jamaica has won the prestigious title, having taken the crown in 1963, 1976 and 1993.
"Every time Jamaica makes a big impression on the world stage, it brings value to our destination. This is because it makes more people inquire about the destination and want to come to the island," said Bartlett.
