Missed Cornwall Regional deadlines compromise health services —PNP
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The People's National Party (PNP) says the continued missed deadlines for the completion of rehabilitation works at the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) is of grave concern, especially in the midst of a dengue epidemic.
In a statement released earlier today, Shadow Minister of Health Dr Morais Guy said enough attention is not being given to the progress of the rehabilitation works.
He added that even though the ministry says medical services are available, the dislocation and discomfort of the staff and patients remain troubling, given the current dengue outbreak and the new cases of hand, foot and mouth disease in the western region.
“The complaints from doctors, especially surgeons, who are now stressed by the travel between the Falmouth Hospital and CRH for surgeries, are worrying as the possibility of burnout may soon materialise, further compromising the already fragile health care system,” Guy said.
Guy noted the numerous missed deadlines since the hospital closed for major repairs, and questioned the new shift which will now see a further extension from December 2019 to the end of 2020. Guy said that the delay dashed “the hopes of the people in Western Jamaica for improved medical services in the New Year”.
“This is unacceptable and the assurance given by the ministry that the new facility will be better is cold comfort to the people who have had to endure hardships, cramped conditions and extended waiting hours to be seen at the facility during the ongoing health crisis,” the opposition spokesperson said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy