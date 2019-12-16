Missed Cornwall Regional deadlines compromise health services —PNP

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The People's National Party (PNP) says the continued missed deadlines for the completion of rehabilitation works at the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) is of grave concern, especially in the midst of a dengue epidemic.

In a statement released earlier today, Shadow Minister of Health Dr Morais Guy said enough attention is not being given to the progress of the rehabilitation works.

He added that even though the ministry says medical services are available, the dislocation and discomfort of the staff and patients remain troubling, given the current dengue outbreak and the new cases of hand, foot and mouth disease in the western region.

“The complaints from doctors, especially surgeons, who are now stressed by the travel between the Falmouth Hospital and CRH for surgeries, are worrying as the possibility of burnout may soon materialise, further compromising the already fragile health care system,” Guy said.

Guy noted the numerous missed deadlines since the hospital closed for major repairs, and questioned the new shift which will now see a further extension from December 2019 to the end of 2020. Guy said that the delay dashed “the hopes of the people in Western Jamaica for improved medical services in the New Year”.

“This is unacceptable and the assurance given by the ministry that the new facility will be better is cold comfort to the people who have had to endure hardships, cramped conditions and extended waiting hours to be seen at the facility during the ongoing health crisis,” the opposition spokesperson said.