Missiles fired at Iraqi air base housing US troops
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says it has launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq's Ain Assad air base housing US troops over America's killing of a top Iranian general.
State TV described it early Wednesday as Tehran's revenge operation over the killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani.
US forces could not be immediately reached for comment. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the White House is aware of the reports.
"The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team," she said.
Ain Assad air base is in Iraq's western Anbar province. It was first used by American forces after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Dictator Saddam Hussein.
It later saw American troops stationed there amid the fight against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.
State TV said the operation's name was “Martyr Soleimani.” It said the Guard's aerospace division that controls Iran's missile program launched the attack. Iran said it would release more information later.
