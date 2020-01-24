Missing 8-year-old boy found dead
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The search for eight-year-old Galen Buchanan has come to a tragic end.
Galen, of a Spanish Town Road, St Andrew address, was reported missing on Tuesday and a high alert was issued by the police.
About 3:15 pm yesterday residents stumbled upon Galen's body in the harbour at Royal Palm, Bournemouth Gardens in Kingston 2, with the hands bound.
The police were summoned and on their arrival the scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.
Detectives assigned to the Elletson Road Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) are probing the circumstances surrounding his death.
The police are asking anyone with information that can assist in the investigation to contact the Elletson Road CIB at 876- 928-4200, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
