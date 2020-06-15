Missing protester, another woman found dead
TALLAHASSEE, Florida (AP)— A 19-year-old woman who recently sought justice over police killings has been found dead after going missing earlier this month, Tallahassee police said.
The bodies of Oluwatoyin Salau, and Victoria Sims, 75, were discovered in Tallahassee on Saturday night, police said in a news release sent Monday.
Police said they've taken a 49-year-old man into custody. The release didn't provide any other details about the case or explain any relationship between the two victims and the man they've taken into custody.
The Tallahassee Democrat reported that Salau had been active in Black Lives Matter demonstrations, reciting the names of people who had been killed by police, including Tony McDade of Tallahassee and George Floyd of Minneapolis.
“I don't want their names gone in vain,” Salau said during a protest in front of the Tallahassee Police Department in May.
Salau was reported missing June 6.
“Toyin was very passionate,” her friend Danaya Hemphill told the newspaper. “She was very vocal she was very loving, very spiritual, very caring. Toyin she was like a light in a dark room. That was Toyin.”
Sims was a retired state worker and was well-known for her volunteerism and work in local Democratic politics.
Officers discovered the bodies while following up on a missing person case, the newspaper reported.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy