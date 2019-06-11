Missing teen among four arrested in St James gun find
ST JAMES, Jamaica — A teenage girl who reportedly went missing from her home in Old Harbour, St Catherine in April was one of four people who were arrested in connection with the seizure of a firearm in New Ramble district, St James yesterday.
The 15-year-old, whose identity is being withheld, was reportedly found at a house in the community where the police and military personnel conducted an operation about 7:00 am.
Three males were also arrested during the operation which resulted in the seizure of an Intra-tec submachine gun and three 9mm rounds of ammunition.
Their identities also being withheld.
The four remain in police custody as investigations continue.
