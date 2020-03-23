MoBay Chamber of Commerce says curfews might be needed to curtail spread of COVID-19

ST JAMES, Jamaica - President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI), Janet Silvera, says there might be a need for curfews to be imposed in the resort city, if people continue to disregard social distancing guidelines set out by the government, as part of the fight to curtail spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID 2019).

Among the government's recommendations are for no more than 20 individuals to gather in any one area.

But, speaking with OBSERVER ONLINE today, Silvera argued that the indiscipline seen regarding non-compliance is a clear indication that many are not taking the crisis seriously enough.

"I believe that the only way that persons will respect and understand the severity of what is happening, as it relates to COVID-19, is if the security forces implement a curfew. A curfew wherein people understand that they are not to be on the streets after five o'clock in the afternoon, for instance," said Silvera, adding that "we are going to have to have a lockdown in certain areas or people will not respect what is happening."

Silvera pointed out that a number of events, attracting more than 20 persons, are still being held across the city.

" People are still having football matches for instance, so, who is going to ensure that people adhere to what the ministry of health and wellness has asked the nation to do?" she asked.

Silvera is also calling on local digital billboard operators to make space available for public service announcements for at least two months.

"I think that if those companies that operate these boards can commit to say two months of just giving different types of information on COVID-19, it would help a lot," said Silvera, adding that "this information should become a part of the people's subconscious.”

ANTHONY LEWIS