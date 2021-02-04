MoBay Chamber receives $504,000 from GSAJ to assist needy

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) is the latest organisation to benefit from the Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ), formally the Business Process Industry Association of Jamaica (BPIAJ), COVID-19 relief drive.

The chamber was presented with a cheque valued at $504,520 on Wednesday, February 3, at the GSAJ's office in Montego Bay, St James.

GSAJ president Gloria Henry explained that her organisation raised funds to “support Jamaica in whatever way” they could to cushion COVID-19 blow.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic started, we at the Global Services Association of Jamaica, put together a committee to raise funds for our COVID-19 relief drive. We felt it was our responsibility to support Jamaica in whatever way we could, in dealing with the pandemic and so we raised almost $8 million to help out,” Henry said.

“We also felt it was necessary to support the community of Montego Bay, so we distributed personal protective equipment (PPE), to the Western Regional Health Authority and the Cornwall Regional Hospital last year, through the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and now through the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry,” she said.

“Today, we are making the final contribution of funds from our COVID response to the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which is really funds donated to help needy persons who have been impacted by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

First Vice President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Oral Heaven, expressed gratitude for the donation on behalf of his organisation and vowed to continue assisting the needy people across the parish.

“First, I must say a big thank you to the Global Services Association of Jamaica for contributing towards the needy as it relates to the difficulties they are facing because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Heaven said.

“This cheque will help us to continue the work in assisting the needy, providing food and the necessary items that are needed at this time to assist individuals, as they go about their daily lives, hoping and living with this virus.”

