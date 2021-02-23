MoBay Examination Depot closed until March 1

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The Montego Bay Examination Depot of the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) has been temporarily closed for deep cleaning and sanitization following the confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case at the location.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Mining the location will be closed until Monday, March 1. The ministry noted that all staff members will be tested in the meantime.

People requiring the services of the Montego Bay Depot are encouraged to visit the next nearest depot as is convenient for urgent matters.

Persons who are scheduled for testing at the Montego Bay Depot between tomorrow and Friday are being asked to contact the ITA at 876-754-1900-1.