MoBay businessman's killers still at large

MONTEGO BAY, St James— Up to early this afternoon investigators were yet to apprehend the heavily armed robbers who gunned down a popular Chinese supermarket operator and a security guard before making off with an undetermined sum of money in Montego Bay yesterday.

The two deceased – both of Montego Bay, St James addresses – have been identified as 43-year old Kenneth Chaifan Li of West Gates Hills, and 27-year-old security guard Carl Reid of Bogue Hill.

Reports are that about 11:00 am yesterday, just as Li drove up to a bank along Church Street in the resort city in his van, a man alighted from a Toyota Fielder motor vehicle and held on to the businessman's right hand.

Efforts by Li to speed away triggered the hoodlums to pepper the van with gunshots.

Li and Reid received multiple gunshot wounds and died in the van.

Another of the vehicle's occupants also received gunshot injuries and has since been admitted to hospital.