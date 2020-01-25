MoBay crash kills one, injures four

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A motor vehicle crash this morning in Montego Bay, St James, along Barnett Street resulted in the death of one and the injury of four, the Road Safety Unit (RSU) in the Ministry of Transport and Mining is reporting.

Following the accident, RSU Director, Kenute Hare, renewed calls for the public to “shape up” on the roads.

“Drive for your family, drive for your loved ones, most of all drive for your country,” Hare pleaded, noting that none of the five individuals in the vehicle were wearing seat belts.

“We express condolences to the families of all the 28 persons who have been killed already since the start of this year. We express condolences to the family of that person who died this morning,” the RSU director said.

“Join the road safety trade, join the road safety battle. Play your part to override, overrule, disrupt and block indiscipline on the road network. Don't be a part of it,” he added.

“I beg of you, let us all try for February to have zero road death...because you see the rate at which we are going now, we are heading back to 438.”

Hare said 28 people have been killed so far this year due to road crashes. This is only two less than the figure for the same period in 2019.