MoBay mayor charges JSIF recipients to help strengthen their communities
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams, recently charged beneficiaries under the Integrated Community Development Project (ICDP II) being spearheaded by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), to hold up their end of the social responsibility bargain by paving the way for their communities.
The Mayor was speaking at the Handing Over Ceremony of the ICDP II Enterprise Development Project for the Mount Salem and Salt Spring communities in St James on January 22, 2021.
In his address, the Mayor highlighted the gains of projects under the purview of JSIF in some of the most vulnerable communities in the parish, noting that the beneficiaries should now leverage these opportunities to better themselves and their communities.
“As you continue to aspire towards individual success, you can also play an integral part in strengthening our communities and nation by replanting the seed of investment in those around you,” stated Williams.
The 16 recipients who have benefitted from a $2.4 million grant in equipment, are owners of micro enterprises hailing from the Mount Salem and Salt Spring communities with businesses ranging from hair and skincare stores to cleaning services.
In commending the efforts of the government of Jamaica and by extension JSIF, Williams said: “With programmes such as the Integrated Community Development Project (ICDP), I am confident that JSIF will continue to bolster socio-economic growth within communities- particularly as they aid in poverty reduction by focusing on job creation and enterprise development.”
The Integrated Community Development Project (ICDP II) is funded by the Government of Jamaica for JMD$1.9 billion and is being implemented during the period April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2023 by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF).
