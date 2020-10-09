MoBay mayor highlights positives as city celebrates 40th anniversary

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Newly minted Mayor of Montego Bay Councillor Leeroy Williams says despite the challenges the city has faced and continues to experience, it has much to be proud of as it celebrates 40 years of achieving city status.

In his message today to mark the milestone, Mayor Williams cited various infrastructural improvements and developments in trade and industry, especially tourism and the business process outsourcing sectors.

“I do understand that there will be mixed views about the positive achievements of our city over these four decades. However, Montego Bay as a city has managed to carve out significant accomplishments which we should all be proud of,” he argued.

“Montego Bay’s contribution to the growth and development of the tourism industry and Jamaica, by extension, is worthy of the highest praises, and it is now the destination of choice in the international tourism marketplace. The expansion of the Sangster International Airport, construction and development of the Montego Bay Civic Centre, the development of Montego Bay Freeport and the construction and expansion of several hotels, the ever-improving road network, major housing developments, the growth of the business process outsourcing sector and the development of the business sector, is but a short list of the proud achievements of our city in 40 years.”

“While we celebrate this milestone, we must not ignore the anti-social challenges which as a city we have been grappling with over many years. Crime and violence continue to be a national problem and while members of our security forces continue to work hard and have been very successful in tackling the monster, there is much work to be done. I can proudly state that despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic among others, Montego Bay is currently enjoying a 20-year low in major crimes and murders, thanks mainly to the work of our security forces and the support of our law abiding citizens,” the mayor said in his message.

He urged the citizens to ensure that the gains made over the years are not eroded.

“As we bask in the attainment of 40 years as a city, I want to encourage everyone to join the efforts to ensure that what has been gained through hard work is preserved and that Montego Bay continues its progress to the next level of the prosperity chain and become the place of choice to live, work, do business and raise families.

“COVID-19 has changed the local, national and international landscape for good. However, we are resilient people and will overcome this pandemic. I encourage everyone to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols as outlined by the Government. Let us continue to wear our masks, observe social distance, wash and sanitise and if you do not have to leave home, tan a yuh yard,” he urged.

Montego Bay was granted City status on October 9, 1980 and the proclamation was read by then Minister of Local Government, Pearnel Charles Snr, on May 1, 1981.