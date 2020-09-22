MoBay mayor threatens to fine politicians for not removing campaign signs
ST JAMES, Jamaica—Chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation Leeroy Williams says the corporation will fine political representatives who have refused to remove campaign material mounted in public spaces across the parish during the run-up to the September 3 General Election.
Speaking at his inauguration earlier this month, the newly minted chairman, gave the candidates who contested parliamentary seats in St James until September 21 to remove flags and posters that were erected.
At a press conference in Montego Bay earlier today, a strident Williams said the St James Municipal Police will, as of today, be “going around the parish assessing the situation and they will take note of those candidates who still have flags and posters hanging around the parish."
Those candidates will have to pay a punitive fine, he said.
“I cannot say exactly how much the fine will be, but there is the Anti-Litter Act, so they (municipal police) will be guided by that,” said Williams, who is also the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor for the Montego Bay North Division.
Some 11 candidates contested the five parliamentary seats in the parish in the recent general election.
The ruling JLP made a clean sweep of the parish.
Mark Cummings
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy