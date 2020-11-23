MoBay mayor warns St James Street vendors to relocate or face tough sanctions
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Mayor of Montego Bay and Chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation, Leeroy Williams, is standing firm on his decision to make St James Street a no-vending zone.
In a follow-up to his meeting earlier this month with vendors who ply their wares along St James Street, Williams said by the end of this month firm and decisive actions will be taken by the St James Municipal Corporation and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to rid the space of vendors.
With this ultimatum now in place, Williams said it is expected that all vendors along the stretch of St James Street will take the necessary actions to relocate their operations to areas designated as vending zones, if not they will face tough sanctions.
Williams said having met with the vendors and having given them a broad outline of plans to keep St James Street free of vendors, he is expecting full compliance.
“Everyone will agree that the St James Municipal Corporation has been very lenient in (so far) allowing vending along this major thoroughfare. However, we are now moving to retake the space and I am confident that the vendors will cooperate. They have been given ample notice to vacate the area. However, those who resist will face strong actions which will include seizure of their goods to prosecution and even being banned from vending in the parish,” Williams stated.
The move by the St James Municipal Corporation in declaring St James Street a no-vending zone forms part of a programme to return law and order to the thoroughfare.
Additionally, the corporation said the JCF given assurance that its members will be fully enforcing the no vending law and will be adopting a zero tolerance approach to vending along the roadway.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy