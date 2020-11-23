MoBay mayor warns St James Street vendors to relocate or face tough sanctions

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Mayor of Montego Bay and Chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation, Leeroy Williams, is standing firm on his decision to make St James Street a no-vending zone.

In a follow-up to his meeting earlier this month with vendors who ply their wares along St James Street, Williams said by the end of this month firm and decisive actions will be taken by the St James Municipal Corporation and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to rid the space of vendors.

With this ultimatum now in place, Williams said it is expected that all vendors along the stretch of St James Street will take the necessary actions to relocate their operations to areas designated as vending zones, if not they will face tough sanctions.

Williams said having met with the vendors and having given them a broad outline of plans to keep St James Street free of vendors, he is expecting full compliance.

“Everyone will agree that the St James Municipal Corporation has been very lenient in (so far) allowing vending along this major thoroughfare. However, we are now moving to retake the space and I am confident that the vendors will cooperate. They have been given ample notice to vacate the area. However, those who resist will face strong actions which will include seizure of their goods to prosecution and even being banned from vending in the parish,” Williams stated.

The move by the St James Municipal Corporation in declaring St James Street a no-vending zone forms part of a programme to return law and order to the thoroughfare.

Additionally, the corporation said the JCF given assurance that its members will be fully enforcing the no vending law and will be adopting a zero tolerance approach to vending along the roadway.