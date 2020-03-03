MoBay tax office workers off the job

ST JAMES, Jamaica – Taxpayers were this morning left disgruntled after some staff members of Tax Administration Jamaica's Montego Bay office walked off the job.

It is understood that the workers are concerned about air quality issues in the building. Customers were being attended to by supervisory staff and security personnel.

It is not clear what time the protest started; however, some customers said they had been at the premises from as early as 8:00 am.

Roan, a customer from the community of Norwood, said he was at the tax office to pay the examination fee for his car, but was unsuccessful. He said he will have to return another day as the crowd waiting to be assisted made the situation on the inside of the building chaotic.

"When I came I heard the staff was having a meeting. I don't know what the meeting was all about, but…there is chaos. In there is a mess," he stated.

Anthony Lewis