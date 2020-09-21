MoE commits to establishing copyright agreements for e-books

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, has committed the ministry establishing copyright and copying agreements with the Book Industry Association of Jamaica (BIAJ) as the country moves more towards utilising e-books and more online platforms for teaching and learning.

The disclosure came amid concerns raised by BIAJ chairperson Latoya West-Blackwood at a meeting last week about the implication for members as schools move to conduct more classes online.

West-Blackwood said there were concerns about copyright and downloading of material from textbooks where there was no agreement on copying printed material in schools.

Williams assured the industry that the ministry will ensure that the necessary agreements on copyright and copying printed material in schools are put in place in the shortest possible time.

The minister also emphasised that she understood the need to respect intellectual property rights and said the ministry would not seek to violate those rights.