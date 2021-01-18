Mob captures alleged phone thief in Hanover
HANOVER, Jamaica — An alleged robber who was caught by citizens in Grange district, Hanover and handed over to the police has been charged with illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and robbery with aggravation.
He has been identified as 21-year-old Hugh Barret, otherwise called 'Kurt', of Green Island in the parish.
Barret was charged after he and another allegedly robbed the complainant of his Samsung cellular phone valued at $15,000. The police said they drove up on a motorcycle while the complainant was at a business establishment about 9:00 pm on Sunday, January 10
The police said the following day, both Barrett and his accomplice were mobbed by citizens in the Rock Spring community. The accomplice escaped, however, Barrett was handed over to the police and subsequently charged.
His court date is being finalised.
The police further appealed to anyone with information that can assist this investigation to contact the Green Island police at 876-956-9200 or Crime Stop 311.
