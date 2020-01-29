Mobile Justice Unit gets two buses

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two new buses were a short while ago handed over to the Mobile Justice Unit (MJU) in Kingston by the Canadian Government.

The two 2020 Golden Dragon buses will add to the one which is being used to travel across the island to underserved volatile communities providing legal aid.

In 2017, a total of 4124 people received assistance through the Mobile Legal Aid Unit, the agency said.

The handing over of the buses signifies the continuous partnership of the agency with the Canadian Government and the United Nations Development Programme, the MJU said.