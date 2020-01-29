Mobile Justice Unit gets two buses
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two new buses were a short while ago handed over to the Mobile Justice Unit (MJU) in Kingston by the Canadian Government.
The two 2020 Golden Dragon buses will add to the one which is being used to travel across the island to underserved volatile communities providing legal aid.
In 2017, a total of 4124 people received assistance through the Mobile Legal Aid Unit, the agency said.
The handing over of the buses signifies the continuous partnership of the agency with the Canadian Government and the United Nations Development Programme, the MJU said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy