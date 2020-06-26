Moderate air quality expected throughout weekend – NEPA
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), through its Air Quality Index (AQI), is forecasting moderate air quality throughout the weekend.
The country has been affected by a Saharan dust plume since June 22, which has led to reduced visibility due to the concentration of dust particles suspended in the air.
It has also caused concern for people with respiratory conditions. The current dust plume is dissipating, but another is expected during the course of the coming week.
“The current conditions are showing 'moderate' (yellow), which is the second level on the scale. The first level is green, which means the conditions are good,” said Manager of NEPA's Air Quality Management Branch, Fayona Lewis.
She said the description that is associated with the moderate category is that the air quality is acceptable; however, there may be risks for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive.
The AQI is a tool used internationally to communicate current air-quality conditions and forecasts to the public. The index runs from 0 to 500 with increments of 50. For each increment, there is an associated colour code and a description of the air quality, which corresponds with a range of particulate concentration in the air. The higher up the scale, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concerns.
