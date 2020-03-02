Moise names new prime minister
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — President Jovenel Moïse on Monday said he had named Environment Minister Jouthe Joseph as the new prime minister, replacing Jean Michel Lapin.
“Following consultations I had with different sectors of the country, I chose Citizen Jouthe Joseph as new Prime Minister,” Moise said in a brief statement, adding that Joseph is being called upon “to form, as soon as possible, a Government of openness and consensus, capable of responding to the emergencies of the day”.
“I want to thank the former Prime Minister Jean Michel Lapin and his government for the services rendered to the nation. I especially want to congratulate Mr Lapin for his commitment, his loyalty, his patriotism and his spirit of sacrifice after a year spent at the Prime Minister's office,” Moise said.
Lapin, the former culture and communications minister, was named acting prime minister on March 21 last year, three days after the Chamber of Deputies voted to censure the government of former Prime Minister Jean-Henry Ceant.
Lawmakers overwhelmingly voted for Ceant's resignation, saying he had failed to improve conditions in the six months since he took over at the head of government.
Lapin was the third head of government under president Moise who has led the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country since February 2017.
Since coming to office, opposition parties have been staging widespread demonstrations accusing Moise of corruption.
Moise has called for a government of national unity, but the opposition have dismissed the call, instead calling for him to step down.
