Molynes United head coach quits

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Lijyasu Simms said he is not a “yes man” as he today quit as Molynes United head coach with immediate effect.

Simms, who led the club to an historic qualification in the Red Stripe Premier League this season, told OBSERVER ONLINE that internal squabbling is leading the club down the wrong path.

Simms mentioned that club chairman Eurado Cornwall is interfering with the team and stepping over his boundary.

“He wants to coach, manage, he wants to do everything and I am not that type of coach. I am not one of his favourite persons because I am not a yes man,” said Simms.

“I am not that type of coach. If you are going to fire me, fire me for me for the wrong that I have done. You can't tell me to do wrong then want to fire,” he added.

Efforts to contact Cornwall proved futile as telephone calls to his cell phone went unanswered.

The promoted Molynes United football club started the season with a bang winning their first six games and picked up maximum 18 points as they announced themselves to the league.

However, things started going bad in their following eight games and they have garnered only two points while losing six times and have slipped to fourth with 20 points. With the ninth placed team sitting only two points behind them, Molynes United could be in trouble.

More to come.

Howard Walker