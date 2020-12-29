Mom, sister in custody for suspected murder in St Mary

ST MARY, Jamaica— The police are reporting that the mother and sister of a man who was reported missing are currently in custody following the discovery of dismembered body parts in Tank Lane, Oracabessa earlier today.

The police said the body parts are believed to be that of 26-year-old Jerome Forrester, who was reported missing by his sister yesterday.

The police said the remains were found in an advanced state of decomposition.

Lawmen said that about 9:30 am, residents launched a search for Forrester in the community and discovered the body parts in knitted bags in bushes at the back of his house.

The legs and hands are still missing.

Following investigations, the mother and sister of the deceased were taken into custody.

Meanwhile, investigators are asking anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Oracabessa Police at 876-975-3233, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station as they seek to bring the killers to justice.