Mom, sister in custody for suspected murder in St Mary
ST MARY, Jamaica— The police are reporting that the mother and sister of a man who was reported missing are currently in custody following the discovery of dismembered body parts in Tank Lane, Oracabessa earlier today.
The police said the body parts are believed to be that of 26-year-old Jerome Forrester, who was reported missing by his sister yesterday.
The police said the remains were found in an advanced state of decomposition.
Lawmen said that about 9:30 am, residents launched a search for Forrester in the community and discovered the body parts in knitted bags in bushes at the back of his house.
The legs and hands are still missing.
Following investigations, the mother and sister of the deceased were taken into custody.
Meanwhile, investigators are asking anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Oracabessa Police at 876-975-3233, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station as they seek to bring the killers to justice.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy