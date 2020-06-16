Moment of silence for fallen cops
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Members of Parliament, at today's sitting of the House, observed a moment of silence for the two cops slain in the Horizon Park incident last week.
The cops, Detective Corporal Dane Biggs and Constable Decardo Hylton were part of a team which had gone to premises on Queen's Drive in the community on the outskirts of Spanish Town to apprehend a suspect.
They came under heavy fire and four of them were hit multiple times. Biggs and Hylton succumbed to their injuries. Superintendent Leon Clunis and District Constable Richards are in hospital in critical condition.
The motion to observe a moment's silence was brought by national security minister Horace Chang.
“Mr Speaker, with your consent, I wish to invite my fellow parliamentarians to stand for a moment of silence in recognition of the commendable service that was provided to this country by Detective Corporal Biggs and Constable Hylton. (May their souls rest in peace),” said Chang.
