Money Masters launches third fund
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The investment giant and wealth management firm, Money Masters, has launched its third fund in Jamaica as part of what it says is an effort to continue its push towards helping the growth of small and medium enterprises in the island.
In a media release, the entity said following the successful launch of two other funds, it has launched the Money Masters Limited Equity Fund.
According to Money Masters, for one week only, September 16 to 22, investors may purchase units for as little as $1 each with a minimum investment of only $1,000.
Money Masters President, Claudette Crooks, says the equity fund is perfect for investors who want aggressive growth but don't have the time to manage their account.
According to Money Masters, the equity fund consists of carefully selected domestic and international equities as it aims to achieve aggressive capital growth.
The fund will also offer investors the opportunity to diversify their portfolio.
It is a multi-currency fund and Money Masters says investors will benefit from enhanced capital appreciation in their choice of currency, whether Jamaican or US dollars.
