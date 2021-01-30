Montague expresses sadness at passing of transportation pioneer, Ralph Smith
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague, has expressed sadness at the passing of Transportation pioneer, Ralph Smith.
Smith died Thursday after a period of illness. He was 85.
The minister said Smith has given such significant contribution to the development of the transport industry that his legacy will continue for generations.
“Mr Smith's work and worth extends beyond his own personal and professional endeavours,” Montague said.
Smith, who was the founder of one of the largest transportation companies in the island's tourism sector, Tropical Tours, has introduced several leading international tour operators to the island.
Smith was also a former member of the Jamaica Tourist Board and past president of the Jamaica Association of Tour Operators.
The minister lauded Smith for his strong business sense and his passion towards the transportation industry, which lead to the transformation of the sector.
Montague offered condolences to the family, friends and associates of Smith.
