Montague meets with taxi group to discuss COVID-19 safety

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Transport and Mining Robert Montague is encouraging all members of the public to practice safe habits to prevent the risk of community spread of COVID-19.

This follows yesterday's announcement of the first confirmed case of the virus in Jamaica.

Even as the imposed travel restrictions remain in place for China, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, Iran, Spain, France and Germany, Montague said he is encouraging transport operators within the island to protect themselves, their families and their passengers.

The minister met with members of the national umbrella group of all taxi Associations, the National Council of Taxi Associations (NCOTA), yesterday to discuss these measures.

Operators are therefore encouraged to employ the following practices in their day-to-day movements of people and goods:

Sanitize door handles and window controls after each trip;

Wear gloves and other personal protective gear;

Frequently wash hands thoroughly with soap and water;

Have a alcohol-based hand sanitizer on hand at all times;

Encourage passengers to cover noses and mouths when coughing and sneezing;

Allow proper ventilation in vehicles;

Limit physical contact with the public;

Carry spray sanitizers, disinfecting wipes and other disinfectants within the vehicle;

If they are sick, do not come out to work.

The transport minister further encouraged vigilance, as public transportation has the potential to be one of the major sources of transfer of the virus.

He advised that non-essential travel is discouraged, even as Jamaica's air and sea ports and borders are being closely monitored by key personnel.