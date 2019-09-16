Montague tells taxi operators to be more business-focused
KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) — Route taxi operators are being encouraged by Transport and Mining Minister Robert Montague to see their chosen vocation as a business that can be sustained for generations.
“I want to push you in the direction of seeing the industry as a business and not a hustle; even better than that, as a career path that you can encourage your children to take up,” he said.
“This is not an industry to be ashamed of. I would prefer you to earn the money, expand the business and encourage your children to take it to the next level,” he added, while addressing members of the Route Taxi Association at the Tropics View Hotel in Mandeville, Manchester last Wednesday.
The minster, during his presentation, shared a number of business ideas that the cabbies could consider to grow their operations.
“I would like you to think of other things to do with your cars such as legal advertisements inside the cars. Get a video screen with ads tailored to adults and children,” he said.
He noted that there is also opportunity for members to operate tyre dealerships, and apply for used-car dealership licences under the umbrella of the National Association of Transport Operators, which would enable them to import cars for resale to other drivers.
Other suggestions forwarded by the Minister include becoming a distributor for oil and petroleum products; operating a public transport maintenance garage; importing or manufacturing brake pads; operating a grocery shopping service; providing shuttles to and from airports and markets; organising a courier service, among others.
“This industry is the only one where mothers will entrust their young children to a driver to transport them to and from school and leave their house keys for them to leave the children at home – people trust you,” Montague told the taxi operators.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy