Montague tests negative for COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Robert Montague, Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate for St Mary Western, has tested negative for COVID-19, campaign spokesperson Kamina Johnson Smith has advised.
The results from the test for Andrew Wheatley, JLP candidate for St Catherine South Central, are still pending.
Neither was physically present for their nominations yesterday, and were nominated by senior members of their campaign teams.
They entered voluntary quarantine after they were both present at a beach party on Independence weekend with Port Maria Mayor Richard Creary, who on Monday announced that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease and has been in self-quarantine since last week.
Neither had any symptoms, and neither spent time in the company of Creary at the event, Johnson Smith shared yesterday.
Read more: Montague, Wheatley in COVID-19 isolation, will miss nomination
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy