Montague tests negative for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Robert Montague, Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate for St Mary Western, has tested negative for COVID-19, campaign spokesperson Kamina Johnson Smith has advised.

The results from the test for Andrew Wheatley, JLP candidate for St Catherine South Central, are still pending.

Neither was physically present for their nominations yesterday, and were nominated by senior members of their campaign teams.

They entered voluntary quarantine after they were both present at a beach party on Independence weekend with Port Maria Mayor Richard Creary, who on Monday announced that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease and has been in self-quarantine since last week.

Neither had any symptoms, and neither spent time in the company of Creary at the event, Johnson Smith shared yesterday.

