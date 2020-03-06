Montego Bay Tax Office closes March 9-11

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says the Montego Bay Revenue Service Centre will be closed from Monday, March 9 to Wednesday, March 11.

During this time, TAJ said people are being advised to visit the Falmouth, Lucea or St Ann's Bay tax offices to conduct their usual transactions.

The administration said the closure became necessary as the Tax Authority takes corrective measures to ensure the well-being of its staff and customers, by carrying out cleaning activities of the office spaces.

The Montego Bay location is expected to reopen on Thursday March 12 when people can conduct their usual transactions.

Taxpayers are reminded that several transactions may be conducted using TAJ's tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm these include filing, payment, and property tax querying.