Montego Bay businessman charged in cocaine bust

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The police have charged a St James business man in connection with a drug bust that occurred on the Flanker main road in the parish, last week.

According to the police, 59-year-old Hugh Frazer is scheduled to appear in the St James Parish Court on Wednesday, February 10 to answer to the charges of possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine and trafficking cocaine.

The police report that on Friday, January 29, officers arrested Frazer about 7:15 pm, during anti-narcotics operations along the Flanker main road in the parish.

Frazer was reportedly driving a Hyundai motor car and was signalled to stop.

He complied and the occupants along with the vehicle were searched and 11 packages of compressed cocaine, weighing about 11 kilograms, were found.

The police said the drug has an estimated street value of over $80 million.