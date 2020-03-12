Montego Bay tax office closure extended

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is advising the public that the closure of the Montego Bay Revenue Service Centre has been extended to Friday, March 13.

TAJ said the decision was taken after the completion of assessments of the building to facilitate deep-cleaning activities.

During this time, customers are being advised to visit the Savanna-la-mar, Darliston, Jackson Town, Falmouth, Lucea or St Ann's Bay tax offices to conduct their usual transactions.

The tax authority said it has taken additional steps to facilitate customers conducting non-collection transactions, by setting up an interim service point at its Bay West Training Facility on the 2nd floor (across from the Montego Bay Tax Office).

There, customers will be able to carry out non-collection type transactions to include TRN, TCC, property tax queries and electronic registration services.

Taxpayers wishing to conduct same day driver's licence transactions are advised to visit the St Ann's Bay Tax Office, as this facility has the capability to print licences within the same day.

TAJ said the closure of the Montego Bay office became necessary as the tax authority takes corrective measures to ensure the well-being of its staff and customers by working with other state agencies and external experts to carry out assessments and deep cleaning activities of the office spaces.

The Montego Bay location is expected to reopen on Monday, March 16, when customers can conduct their usual transactions.